Lars Eller News: Snaps point drought

Eller contributed an assist, one shot, one block and three hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over Montreal.

Eller won a puck battle against two Canadiens along the boards and cleared threw the puck into the neutral zone to Blake Lizotte, who scored into an empty net to seal Pittsburgh's second straight win. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Eller, who has four goals and three assists in 13 outings.