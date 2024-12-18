Lars Eller News: Supplies helper in loss

Eller notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Eller ended a six-game point drought with the helper. While he hasn't been big on offense since returning to the Capitals, he remains a steady third-line center for the team. His scoring rate is virtually identical to how he started the year with the Penguins. Eller has a total of 13 points through 33 contests, and he's added 47 shots on net, 27 hits, 14 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating. The big difference has been in ice time -- Eller's at 13:21 per game with the Capitals compared to 16:25 per outing with the Penguins, but he's been able to sustain his offense thanks to a stronger supporting cast.