Lars Eller News: Ties game in third period

Eller scored a goal and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Eller has scored in back-to-back games for the first time this season. He netted the equalizer at 6:23 of the third period, tying the game at 3-3. Eller has four points over his last eight contests and a total of 10 goals, 19 points, 67 shots on net, 38 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 52 appearances between the Capitals and the Penguins this season.