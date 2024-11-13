Lars Eller News: Won't play Wednesday

Eller won't be an option against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Eller is likely still finalizing things after being traded from Pittsburgh to Washington on Tuesday, so it shouldn't come as a surprise he won't be immediately pressed into service. Considering the 35-year-old center spent seven years with the Caps, Eller should be fairly comfortable readjusting to his surroundings. He figures to move into a third-line center role and should be a heavy factor on the penalty kill.