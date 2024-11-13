Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Lars Eller headshot

Lars Eller News: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Eller won't be an option against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Eller is likely still finalizing things after being traded from Pittsburgh to Washington on Tuesday, so it shouldn't come as a surprise he won't be immediately pressed into service. Considering the 35-year-old center spent seven years with the Caps, Eller should be fairly comfortable readjusting to his surroundings. He figures to move into a third-line center role and should be a heavy factor on the penalty kill.

Lars Eller
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now