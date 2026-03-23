Lassi Thomson Injury: Dealt tough hand in return to NHL

Head coach Travis Green stated after Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers that Thomson (lower body) will be out for a while, according to Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.

Making his first appearance in the NHL since the 2022-23 campaign, Thomson logged two shots in just 4:25 of ice time before being unable to finish Monday's contest. Thomas Chabot (right arm) is also set for an absence, leaving the Senators extremely shorthanded ahead of a crucial divisional matchup in Detroit on Tuesday. Green said that two defensemen will be elevated from Ottawa's minor-league affiliate ahead of the team's second half of a back-to-back.