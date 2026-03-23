Lassi Thomson headshot

Lassi Thomson Injury: Exits early Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 6:49pm

Thomson (lower body) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's road game against the Rangers.

Thomson left Monday's game midway through the second period. He was the second blueliner for Ottawa to depart the contest, as Thomas Chabot left the game late in the first period due to an injury to his right arm. With the Senators playing the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday, Thomson will likely carry the questionable tag until further information is provided. If he can't go Tuesday, the Senators will likely weigh the option of calling up the 20-year-old defenseman Carter Yakemchuk, who is one of the top prospects in their minor-league system.

Lassi Thomson
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lassi Thomson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lassi Thomson See More
Hutch's Hockey: Divisional December, Atlantic Division
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Divisional December, Atlantic Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
December 8, 2021
NHL Prospects: December 2019 Update
NHL
NHL Prospects: December 2019 Update
Author Image
Jon Litterine
December 18, 2019