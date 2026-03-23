Lassi Thomson Injury: Exits early Monday

Thomson (lower body) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's road game against the Rangers.

Thomson left Monday's game midway through the second period. He was the second blueliner for Ottawa to depart the contest, as Thomas Chabot left the game late in the first period due to an injury to his right arm. With the Senators playing the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday, Thomson will likely carry the questionable tag until further information is provided. If he can't go Tuesday, the Senators will likely weigh the option of calling up the 20-year-old defenseman Carter Yakemchuk, who is one of the top prospects in their minor-league system.