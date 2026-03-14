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Lassi Thomson News: Called up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 7:50am

Thomson was summoned from AHL Belleville on Saturday.

The Senators are hurting on the blue line with Jake Sanderson out of action with an upper-body injury and Nick Jensen (lower body) questionable for Saturday's tilt versus Anaheim. Thomson has spent the entire season with AHL Belleville, tallying 14 goals and 11 assists across 55 games. If Jensen is unable to play, Thomson could make his first NHL appearance since the 2022-23 campaign, likely replacing Dennis Gilbert on the third pairing.

Lassi Thomson
Ottawa Senators
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