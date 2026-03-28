Lassi Thomson headshot

Lassi Thomson News: Good to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Thomson (lower body) is expected to play against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Following a two-game absence, Thomson will skate alongside Carter Yakemchuk on Ottawa's third pairing against the Lightning on Saturday. During his NHL season debut, the 25-year-old Thomson had two shots on goal in 4:25 of ice time against the Rangers on March 23 before getting hurt.

Lassi Thomson
Ottawa Senators
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