Lassi Thomson News: Good to return Saturday
Thomson (lower body) is expected to play against Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Following a two-game absence, Thomson will skate alongside Carter Yakemchuk on Ottawa's third pairing against the Lightning on Saturday. During his NHL season debut, the 25-year-old Thomson had two shots on goal in 4:25 of ice time against the Rangers on March 23 before getting hurt.
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