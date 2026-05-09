Lassi Thomson headshot

Lassi Thomson News: Signs with Swiss team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Thomson signed a two-year contract with HC Lugano of Switzerland's National League on Friday.

Thomson had three assists, 11 shots on goal, nine blocked shots and six hits across 11 NHL appearances in the 2025-26 regular season. He also had 14 goals and 25 points in 55 regular-season games for AHL Belleville. Thomson was a Group 6 unrestricted free agent after completing his one-year, $775,000 contract with the Senators.

Lassi Thomson
 Free Agent
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