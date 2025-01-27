Laurent Brossoit Injury: Could return this season

General manager Kyle Davidson said Monday that he's hopeful that Brossoit (knee) will be able to return at some point this season, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Brossoit has dealt with a knee injury since the start of the regular season, and he's been out indefinitely after undergoing a procedure in late November. Although the Blackhawks haven't been particularly competitive this season, Davidson still maintains hope that Brossoit will be back in game action sometime during the final two and a half months of the regular season. Brossoit may not see considerable playing time if he's able to return, as Davidson also said Monday that he wouldn't be concerned with carrying three goaltenders on the active roster.