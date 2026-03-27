Laurent Brossoit News: Recalled Friday
Brossoit was elevated from AHL San Jose on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Brossoit has logged just one game at the NHL level this year, giving up six goals on 23 shots in a defeat to Ottawa on March 15. With a back-to-back against the Ducks and Maple Leafs on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, Brossoit should get another opportunity to start again sooner rather than later -- assuming Yaroslav Askarov (upper body) remains on the shelf.
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