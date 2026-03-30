Laurent Brossoit headshot

Laurent Brossoit News: Returned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Brossoit was assigned to AHL San Jose on Monday.

Brossoit will return to the minors because Yaroslav Askarov (upper body) will start Monday's home matchup against St. Louis. The 33-year-old Brossoit has gone 11-3-1 with a 2.52 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 15 appearances with AHL San Jose this season.

Laurent Brossoit
San Jose Sharks
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