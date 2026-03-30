Laurent Brossoit News: Returned to AHL
Brossoit was assigned to AHL San Jose on Monday.
Brossoit will return to the minors because Yaroslav Askarov (upper body) will start Monday's home matchup against St. Louis. The 33-year-old Brossoit has gone 11-3-1 with a 2.52 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 15 appearances with AHL San Jose this season.
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