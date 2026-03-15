Laurent Brossoit headshot

Laurent Brossoit News: Returns to NHL net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 11:50am

Brossoit will get the start in goal for Sunday's contest against the Senators, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

It will be the first start for Brossoit since April of 2024. Since then, the 32-year-old has battled injuries and spent some time in the minors since a midseason trade from Chicago. Now, he's back in an NHL crease for the Sharks, who are on the second of a back-to-back and still without Yaroslav Askarov (lower body). Brossoit has an 11-2-1 record with a 2.48 GAA and a .915 save percentage with AHL San Jose.

Laurent Brossoit
San Jose Sharks
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