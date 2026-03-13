Laurent Brossoit News: Summoned from AHL
Brossoit was recalled from AHL San Jose on Friday.
The move was made necessary when Yaroslav Askarov tweaked something Thursday, forcing the Sharks to go with emergency backup goaltender Kyle Chauvette, who was signed to an amateur tryout prior to Thursday's tilt in Boston. Brossoit is 11-2-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .915 save percentage for AHL San Jose this season. He is expected to back up Alex Nedeljkovic on Saturday in Montreal.
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