Lawson Crouse News: Assists in consecutive games

Crouse logged an assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Crouse has a helper in each of the last two games. This is just the second time he's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests, the first time being the first two games of the year. The winger has mustered a poor seven points with 46 shots on net, 52 hits, 21 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 29 outings. With limited scoring upside this year, he is likely to remain in a third-line role.