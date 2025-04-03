Fantasy Hockey
Lawson Crouse News: Bends twine in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Crouse scored a goal on two shots and added six hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Crouse snapped a 13-game goal drought in the second period. During that skid, the winger was limited to two assists with 20 shots on net and 41 hits. The 27-year-old continues to add more in the way of physicality than offense while playing on Utah's third line. He's at 11 goals, 17 points, 120 shots on net, 180 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 75 appearances.

