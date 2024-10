Crouse scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Crouse scored with 4:32 left in the game, breaking up Justus Annunen's shutout bid. The goal snapped a five-game point drought for Crouse, who has maintained a middle-six role despite his quiet stretch. He has three goals, one assist, 15 shots on net, six hits, eight blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-1 rating over eight appearances.