Lawson Crouse headshot

Lawson Crouse News: Breaks up shutout bid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Crouse scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Crouse has three goals and two assists over his last five games. The 28-year-old's tally at 11:20 of the third period denied Dustin Wolf a shot at a shutout. Crouse has been dialed in on the top line lately and is up to 23 goals, 43 points, 138 shots on net, 206 hits, 52 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-23 rating over 79 appearances. He's operating at the upper end of his usual production range, but a gig alongside Clayton Keller makes Crouse worth keeping in mind as a streaming target to close out the fantasy playoffs.

Lawson Crouse
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lawson Crouse See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lawson Crouse See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Corey Abbott
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago