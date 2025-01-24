Lawson Crouse News: Ends drought with goal

Crouse scored a goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Crouse found the back of the net for the first time since Jan. 2, when he recorded two goals in a 5-3 win over the Flames, and snapped a seven-game pointless skid with this second-period tally. This was Crouse's seventh goal of the season, but his overall numbers have been subpar compared to recent years, as he had reached the 20-goal mark in each of his previous three campaigns -- something that doesn't look likely for 2024-25.