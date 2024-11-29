Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Lawson Crouse headshot

Lawson Crouse News: Ends slump with goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Crouse scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Crouse endured a 14-game goal drought that spanned a month. He's seen his role reduced during his struggles, though he remains a fixture in the lineup while logging third-line minutes. He's produced four goals, one assist, 41 shots on net, 46 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 23 outings this season. His contributions in hits and PIM could make him a fantasy depth option if his offense gets back on track.

Lawson Crouse
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now