Lawson Crouse News: Ends slump with goal

Crouse scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Crouse endured a 14-game goal drought that spanned a month. He's seen his role reduced during his struggles, though he remains a fixture in the lineup while logging third-line minutes. He's produced four goals, one assist, 41 shots on net, 46 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 23 outings this season. His contributions in hits and PIM could make him a fantasy depth option if his offense gets back on track.