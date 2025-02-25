Lawson Crouse News: Lights lamp Tuesday

Crouse scored a goal on five shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Crouse has two goals, 17 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-2 rating over seven outings in February. The winger had not gotten on the scoresheet at home since his Dec. 10 assist versus the Wild. It's been a largely disappointing season for the 27-year-old, who has nine goals, four helpers, 92 shots on net, 124 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 58 appearances in a middle-six role.