Lawson Crouse headshot

Lawson Crouse News: Matches career high in goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Crouse scored a goal on two shots, added four hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

The tally was Crouse's 24th of the campaign, matching his career high from 2022-23 with Arizona. He ended one point shy of matching his point total from that year, ending this regular season at 44 points with 141 shots on net, 212 hits, 52 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a plus-20 rating over 81 outings. Crouse saw top-line minutes and should be a factor both with scoring and physicality during the Mammoth's first-round playoff series versus the Golden Knights.

Lawson Crouse
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lawson Crouse See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lawson Crouse See More
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Corey Abbott
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago