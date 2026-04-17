Lawson Crouse News: Matches career high in goals
Crouse scored a goal on two shots, added four hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.
The tally was Crouse's 24th of the campaign, matching his career high from 2022-23 with Arizona. He ended one point shy of matching his point total from that year, ending this regular season at 44 points with 141 shots on net, 212 hits, 52 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a plus-20 rating over 81 outings. Crouse saw top-line minutes and should be a factor both with scoring and physicality during the Mammoth's first-round playoff series versus the Golden Knights.
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