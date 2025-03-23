Lawson Crouse News: Posts helper Saturday
Crouse managed an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.
Crouse's helper ended his seven-game point drought. The 27-year-old winger has had numerous cold spells during the season, but he's remained in a fairly consistent third-line role despite the struggles. For the season, he's at 15 points, 110 shots on net, 157 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 69 appearances. Crouse is more of a category specialist for fantasy managers who need a boost in hits -- he's racked up 29 of them over his last 10 contests, picking up the pace compared to his overall rate this season.
