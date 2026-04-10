Lawson Crouse News: Pots goal in win

Crouse scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Crouse has two goals and two assists over his last three games. The winger continues to get points in bursts, and he's looked very good when in a top-line role this season. He's up to 22 goals, 42 points, 133 shots on net, 206 hits, 51 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-23 rating over 77 appearances. That matches his 2023-24 point total, a full rebound after he was limited to 18 points in 81 outings a year ago. He's also above the 200-hit threshold for the first time since 2019-20.