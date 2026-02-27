Lawson Crouse News: Pots pair Friday in win
Crouse scored two goals on five shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
Crouse's first goal was the game-winner, and he added an insurance tally in the third period. The 28-year-old has earned three goals and two assists over four outings in February, filling a top-line role at even strength. He's up to 16 goals, 31 points, 99 shots on net, 151 hits and a plus-21 rating through 58 appearances. He's on pace to top the 40-point mark for the third time in four years, and he could also take a run at 200 hits for the first time since 2019-20.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lawson Crouse See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week28 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Plenty of Long-Term Appeal32 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week35 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2137 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: The Downsides of Fandom39 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lawson Crouse See More