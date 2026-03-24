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Lawson Crouse News: Returns to 20-goal threshold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Crouse scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

The goal was Crouse's 20th of the season, a mark he's reached in four of the last five years. He missed it in 2024-25, but the physical winger has enjoyed a bit of a bounce-back campaign in 2025-26. He has four goals and two assists over his last five outings, and he's up to 38 points, 188 hits, 49 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating over 71 appearances. His tally Tuesday was his first power-play point of the season.

Lawson Crouse
Utah Mammoth
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