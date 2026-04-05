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Lawson Crouse News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Crouse scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Canucks.

Crouse went pointless in his previous three games, but he bounced back admirably in this one and left his mark in a big win for Utah. Crouse has shown some inconsistencies lately on a game-to-game basis, but he remains productive as a top-six forward with eight points (five goals, three assists) over his last nine appearances. He also has 22 PIM, 19 shots on goal, 25 hits and eight blocked shots over that span, so he's making his presence felt on both ends of the ice.

Lawson Crouse
Utah Mammoth
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