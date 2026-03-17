Lawson Crouse News: Scores, dishes out five hits

Crouse scored an empty-net goal on his lone shot and added five hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Crouse found the back of the net for the first time since Feb. 27, when he scored two goals in a 5-2 win over the Wild, but he's not known for being much of a scorer. Despite holding a top-six role for the Mammoth, the 28-year-old has 17 goals and 33 points across 67 appearances in 2025-26. He's a better target in fantasy leagues that reward physicality, however, as he's also racked up 178 hits and 42 blocked shots. He's recorded at least 12 goals and 175 hits in each of his last five regular seasons.