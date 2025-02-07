Lawson Crouse News: Scores in overtime win

Crouse scored a goal and added six hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Crouse was scratched Tuesday versus the Flyers, and with no reason provided, it was likely for performance reasons. He got the memo, scoring in his return to the lineup Thursday. The winger has four goals and an assist over 16 appearances since the start of January, but he hasn't been able to replicate his play from recent seasons. He's at 12 points, 78 shots on net, 111 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 53 outings in 2024-25, mostly in a third-line role.