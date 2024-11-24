Lawson Crouse News: Skid continues Sunday

Crouse was held off the scoresheet for the 13th game in a row in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Crouse has racked up 34 hits and nine PIM during his point drought, but it's seen him move down from the second line to the third line. The power winger is known to be streaky, but he's also topped the 20-goal and 30-point marks in each of the previous three seasons, which will be hard to repeat without a significant improvement in 2024-25. He's at three goals, one assist, 38 shots on net, 40 hits, 14 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 21 contests so far this season.