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Lawson Crouse News: Tallies in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Crouse scored a goal and doled out 11 hits in Wednesday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Crouse is up to three goals and two assists over five games this postseason. He's making good use of his top-line role, as all of his points have come at even strength. The physical winger has added 11 shots on net, 35 hits, three blocked shots and two PIM. Crouse is a great target for hits in fantasy, and he won't hurt fantasy managers' offense.

Lawson Crouse
Utah Mammoth
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