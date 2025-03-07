Fantasy Hockey
Lawson Crouse headshot

Lawson Crouse News: Tallies in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Crouse scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Crouse has two goals over his last four games, giving him 10 tallies on the year. He's added four assists, 98 shots on net, 133 hits and a minus-8 rating through 61 appearances. Crouse continues to see bottom-six minutes as a checking forward, though he's been able to remain in the power-play mix most of the time despite his struggles on offense.

Lawson Crouse
Utah Hockey Club
