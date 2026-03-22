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Lawson Crouse News: Three-point effort in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Crouse scored twice on five shots, dished an assist, added three hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Crouse had a pair of goals in the first period, though the Kings answered both of those within a minute. He also helped out on Nick Schmaltz's first tally of the contest late in the second frame. Crouse has moved around the lineup at times, but he's looked good when he gets top-line opportunities alongside Schmaltz and Clayton Keller. For the season, Crouse is up to 19 goals, 37 points, 118 shots on net, 186 hits, 47 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-22 rating through 70 appearances.

Lawson Crouse
Utah Mammoth
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