Leevi Merilainen headshot

Leevi Merilainen News: Brought up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Merilainen was recalled from AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Merilainen will accompany Ottawa on the team's four-game road trip before the holiday break. Anton Forsberg (undisclosed) didn't make his scheduled start against Pittsburgh on Saturday after suffering an injury while warming up for the game. With Forsberg staying behind for the trip, Linus Ullmark will likely see an increased workload.

Leevi Merilainen
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
