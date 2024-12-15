Leevi Merilainen News: Brought up from minors
Merilainen was recalled from AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Merilainen will accompany Ottawa on the team's four-game road trip before the holiday break. Anton Forsberg (undisclosed) didn't make his scheduled start against Pittsburgh on Saturday after suffering an injury while warming up for the game. With Forsberg staying behind for the trip, Linus Ullmark will likely see an increased workload.
