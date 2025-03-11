Leevi Merilainen News: Brought up from minors

Merilainen was summoned from AHL Belleville on Tuesday, per Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Prior to being recalled, Merilainen had been in the minors since Feb. 2. The Finnish netminder has been efficient over 12 appearances with the Sens this season, recording an 8-3-1 record, .925 save percentage and 1.99 GAA. Anton Forsberg will start Tuesday against the Flyers, though his 8-10-1 record, .895 save percentage and 2.82 GAA could open the door for Merilainen to earn a role in the crease behind Linus Ullmark going forward.