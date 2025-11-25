Both goals allowed came in the third period, as Warren Foegele and Brandt Clarke (on the power play) were able to get pucks past Merilainen. The 23-year-old goalie took just his second loss of the season (3-2-0), but he's allowed only two goals in three of his five outings. He's maintained a 3.24 GAA and an .875 save percentage on the year, numbers skewed by the seven-goal mishap in his season debut versus the Sabres on Oct. 15. Merilainen won't get a lot of chances to play, as Linus Ullmark has done fairly well in a starting role this season. The Senators reach the midpoint of their current seven-game road trip when they visit the Golden Knights on Wednesday.