Leevi Merilainen

Leevi Merilainen News: Drawing road start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Merilainen will defend the road cage Tuesday versus the Islanders, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

After conceding four goals in a loss to Dallas in his first start in January, Merilainen has won back-to-back games, including a 29-save shutout over Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Islanders are tied for 26th in the league with 2.67 goals per game, but they've played better recently, having gone 3-0-0 on their most recent road trip.

Leevi Merilainen
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
