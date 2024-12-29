Fantasy Hockey
Leevi Merilainen headshot

Leevi Merilainen News: Expected to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Merilainen is set to start on the road against Minnesota on Sunday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Merilainen stopped 12 of 14 shots in 36:39 of ice time last Sunday and was charged for the loss in the 3-1 defeat to Edmonton. He also has turned aside 21 of 25 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory over Vancouver this campaign. The Wild have an impressive 22-10-4 record, though they are middling in terms of goals per game, tying for 20th with 2.94.

