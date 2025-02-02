Fantasy Hockey
Leevi Merilainen headshot

Leevi Merilainen News: Heads to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 1:05pm

Merilainen was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Merilainen has been outstanding for Ottawa, posting an 8-3-1 record, 1.99 GAA and .925 save percentage across 12 outings this season. He earned a 16-save shutout victory over Minnesota on Saturday. However, Linus Ullmark (back) is off injured reserve, so Merilainen was sent to the minors to make room. Anton Forsberg is set to serve as Ullmark's understudy.

Leevi Merilainen
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
