Leevi Merilainen News: In goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Merilainen will protect the home net against Utah on Sunday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Merilainen will get the second half of Ottawa's back-to-back after Anton Forsberg played in Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto. The 22-year-old Merilainen has a 6-3-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.32 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 10 NHL appearances this season. Utah sits 21st in the league with 2.88 goals per game in 2024-25.

