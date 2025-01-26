Leevi Merilainen News: In goal Sunday

Merilainen will protect the home net against Utah on Sunday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Merilainen will get the second half of Ottawa's back-to-back after Anton Forsberg played in Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto. The 22-year-old Merilainen has a 6-3-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.32 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 10 NHL appearances this season. Utah sits 21st in the league with 2.88 goals per game in 2024-25.