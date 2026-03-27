Leevi Merilainen News: Logs shutout Friday
Merilainen posted a 26-save shutout in AHL Belleville's 5-0 win over Manitoba on Friday.
This was his second shutout of the AHL campaign. Merilainen is up to 8-7-1 with a 2.87 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 18 appearances. He's had a down year compared to 2024-25, which is why he's stayed in the AHL since he was sent down in January.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leevi Merilainen See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 918 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 2827 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers64 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Midseason Surprises67 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto68 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leevi Merilainen See More