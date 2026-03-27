Leevi Merilainen headshot

Leevi Merilainen News: Logs shutout Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Merilainen posted a 26-save shutout in AHL Belleville's 5-0 win over Manitoba on Friday.

This was his second shutout of the AHL campaign. Merilainen is up to 8-7-1 with a 2.87 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 18 appearances. He's had a down year compared to 2024-25, which is why he's stayed in the AHL since he was sent down in January.

Leevi Merilainen
Ottawa Senators
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