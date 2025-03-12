Fantasy Hockey
Leevi Merilainen headshot

Leevi Merilainen News: Returns to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Merilainen was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Merilainen, who was recalled Tuesday, didn't end up playing in Ottawa's 5-2 victory over Philadelphia. Anton Forsberg got the nod, stopping 20 of 22 shots, but Merilainen did dress as the backup instead of Linus Ullmark. The 31-year-old Ullmark made 48 saves in a victory over Detroit on Monday, so presumably, Ottawa wanted to give him a breather, which seems to be why Merilainen was briefly on the NHL roster.

