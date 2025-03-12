Leevi Merilainen News: Returns to minors

Merilainen was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Merilainen, who was recalled Tuesday, didn't end up playing in Ottawa's 5-2 victory over Philadelphia. Anton Forsberg got the nod, stopping 20 of 22 shots, but Merilainen did dress as the backup instead of Linus Ullmark. The 31-year-old Ullmark made 48 saves in a victory over Detroit on Monday, so presumably, Ottawa wanted to give him a breather, which seems to be why Merilainen was briefly on the NHL roster.