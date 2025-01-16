Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leevi Merilainen headshot

Leevi Merilainen News: Saddled with overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 7:00pm

Merilainen turned aside 27 of 28 shots faced during Thursday's 1-0 home loss to the Capitals.

Merilainen stood tall against the vaunted Capitals before surrendering Alex Ovechkin's 874th career goal in overtime. The 22-year-old Finn looks to have edged out Anton Forsberg as the replacement for Linus Ullmark (back) while the latter is on the injured list, so fantasy managers should consider adding Merilainen if he's still available.

Leevi Merilainen
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now