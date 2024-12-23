Fantasy Hockey
Leevi Merilainen News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Merilainen was loaned to AHL Belleville on Monday.

Merilainen entered Sunday's game against the Oilers at the start of the second period after Linus Ullmark (upper body) exited the matchup. Merilainen took the loss in the relief appearance and will head to the minors ahead of the NHL's Christmas break, which could signal that Ullmark or Anton Forsberg (undisclosed) could return to action following the layoff.

