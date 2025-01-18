Fantasy Hockey
Leevi Merilainen headshot

Leevi Merilainen News: Slated to face Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Merilainen is expected to start at home against Boston on Saturday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

It will be Merilainen's fifth straight start, and it's not hard to see why Ottawa keeps going back to him. He's posted a 3-0-1 record, 0.74 GAA and .971 save percentage over that stretch, which gives him a 5-2-1 record with a 1.84 GAA and a .930 save percentage in eight outings this season. If Merilainen keeps playing like this, he might stick with the NHL squad even after Linus Ullmark (back) returns. The Bruins rank 26th in goals per game with 2.65.

Leevi Merilainen
Ottawa Senators
