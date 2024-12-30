Leevi Merilainen News: Solid showing vs. Minnesota

Merilainen stopped 30 of 31 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over Minnesota.

Merilainen has made three appearances this season and has posted a solid 2-1-0 record while giving up two of fewer goals in two of those outings. His save percentage isn't very high since he posted a figure below the .860 mark in his first two outings, though, so the sample is too small to assess what he might bring to the table. However, this was certainly an improved effort compared to his previous two outings. Merilainen figures to be in the NHL until at least one of Linus Ullmark (upper body) or Anton Forsberg (lower body) is able to return to action.