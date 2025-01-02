Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leevi Merilainen headshot

Leevi Merilainen News: Starting against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Merilainen will tend the twine for Thursday's road game against Dallas, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Merilainen has been inconsistent over his last few appearances, going 2-1-0 with a 2.68 GAA and .900 save percentage across his last three outings. Although he'll draw the start for the third time in the Senators' last five games, head coach Travis Green said that Anton Forsberg (lower body) will dress as the backup for Thursday's matchup, so Merilainen's opportunities will likely decrease soon.

Leevi Merilainen
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now