Leevi Merilainen News: Starting against Dallas

Merilainen will tend the twine for Thursday's road game against Dallas, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Merilainen has been inconsistent over his last few appearances, going 2-1-0 with a 2.68 GAA and .900 save percentage across his last three outings. Although he'll draw the start for the third time in the Senators' last five games, head coach Travis Green said that Anton Forsberg (lower body) will dress as the backup for Thursday's matchup, so Merilainen's opportunities will likely decrease soon.