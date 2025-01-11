Leevi Merilainen News: Starting in Pittsburgh
Merilainen will guard the road goal versus the Penguins on Saturday, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.
Merilainen has allowed 11 goals on 95 shots en route to a 2-2-0 record in four NHL appearances this season. He surrendered four goals on 25 shots to Dallas on Jan. 2 in a 4-2 loss during his last outing. Pittsburgh ranks 14th in the league with 3.07 goals per game in 2024-25.
