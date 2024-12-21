Leevi Merilainen News: Starting in Vancouver

Merilainen will guard the road net Saturday against the Canucks, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

It'll be the first start of the year for Merilainen. The 22-year-old netminder last appeared in the NHL in 2022, when he went 0-1-1 while stopping 43 of 49 shots across two games. Merilainen will be tasked with facing a Vancouver team that's averaging 3.09 goals per game this season.