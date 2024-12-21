Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leevi Merilainen headshot

Leevi Merilainen News: Starting in Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Merilainen will guard the road net Saturday against the Canucks, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

It'll be the first start of the year for Merilainen. The 22-year-old netminder last appeared in the NHL in 2022, when he went 0-1-1 while stopping 43 of 49 shots across two games. Merilainen will be tasked with facing a Vancouver team that's averaging 3.09 goals per game this season.

Leevi Merilainen
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now