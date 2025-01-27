Leevi Merilainen News: Strong display in win
Merilainen stopped 34 of 35 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over Utah.
Merilainen allowed a second-period goal to Clayton Keller, one of the hottest players in the NHL over the last two weeks, but he was excellent the rest of the way. The 22-year-old has won five of his last seven starts, going 5-1-1 with a 1.69 GAA and a .940 save percentage over that span. He's expected to remain the top option between the pipes for Ottawa as long as Linus Ullmark (back) remains out.
